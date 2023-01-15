Martin Luther King Jr had a dream, but he also showed us how to realise ours

The first and most important component to your life’s blueprint, according to King, is “a deep belief in your own dignity, your own worth, and your own somebodiness”. To achieve greatness, it is essential that you believe that you are worthy and destined for great things. In a time like ours when numbers and social media are deeply ingrained into our existence, it is easy to feel insignificant and like you don’t matter.

King’s speech serves as a reminder that every life has a purpose and to achieve your dreams it is important to protect your self-worth from external sources that try to bring it down. Whether it be the colour of your skin, your gender, or your age, King urges us to not just accept ourselves but to stand proud in the face of social inequalities that would have us question our own worth.

Next, in your life’s blueprint, King states that you must possess a “determination to achieve excellence in your various fields of endeavour”. Just as you must respect yourself, you must also respect the work you do. The best way to show respect to your work? Do it well. With sincerity and dedication.

Young people in Bangladesh often know how real the issue of job-shaming is. However, according to King, what matters isn’t what you do, but how you do it. As long as you are the best at what you do, people will have no option but to take notice.

King does note how social inequalities can impact the things people are able to achieve. Regardless, he says that it is necessary to not allow these things to hold us back and to let our skills speak for themselves, not just in our small circles, but on the world’s stage. So, do not set out to just be the best of your kind, but the best of all time.