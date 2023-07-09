Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis on Sunday announced that he would elevate 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal, again putting his mark on the group that will one day choose his successor after his death or resignation.

The ceremony to install them, known as a consistory, will be held on Sept 30, the 86-year-old Francis announced during his noon prayer to pilgrims and tourists in St Peter's Square.

Eighteen of the churchmen are under 80 and will be able to enter an eventual conclave to choose the next pope. The other three, who are over 80 and too old to vote in a conclave, were named to thank them for their long service to the Church.