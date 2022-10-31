Bangladesh-US friendship untroubled by difference of views, says Edward Kennedy Jr in Dhaka

In his speech, Kennedy Jr highlighted his father’s contributions in favour of Bangladesh in the Liberation War, and how he battled for democracy and human rights throughout his life. He also spoke about the stance of the then American government, led by President Richard Nixon, on the struggle of Bengalis.

“As we reflect on the fifty years of independence that happened since that time it’s clear that our partnership between our two countries has been a remarkable success. Bangladesh and US are key partners in the world.”

“The Bangladeshi economy, as you know, has expanded dramatically and the US really views a lot of these initiatives in agriculture and climate change, food security, global health and we applaud your commitment to global peace as the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping operations.”

A nephew of former US President John F Kennedy, he said: “Kennedy family has always felt a very special kinship with the people of Bangladesh. And we always admire the unique spirit and pride exhibited by your citizens. You have faced tremendous injustice, adversity and bloodshed through the years in your quest for independence and beyond.”

“Observing first-hand the refugee crisis and other atrocities that were committed by the Pakistani Army, my father was one of the very few political leaders to stand up and call the conduct of the Pakistani Army a genocide and exalting international community to taking note of what was happening here in your country in the hope that he could enlist other Americans, other members of congress and other people around the world to better understand what was happening and why the world should support the struggle for independence,” he added.

Kennedy Jr mentioned that he had grown up listening to stories of Bangladesh’s war for freedom. “... which is one of the reasons why we have always heard in the Kennedy family about the great nation of Bangladesh and why it’s such an honour for us to finally be here to meet so many incredible people".

He also spoke about how the last American Consul in East Pakistan, General Archer K Blood, was removed from his position for supporting the Liberation War going against the government.

The consul had sent a protest telegram, known as Blood Telegram, portraying the struggle of Bengalis.