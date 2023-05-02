    বাংলা

    Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

    The 23-times major winner announced last year that she was "evolving away from tennis," writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family

    Reuters
    Published : 2 May 2023, 01:51 AM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 01:51 AM

    Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were "three of us" on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

    The 23-times major winner announced last year that she was "evolving away from tennis," writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

    Williams, a long-time friend of Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and on Monday donned a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt.

    The theme of this year's gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honour of the late Chanel designer.

    Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of the 41-year-old Williams.

    RELATED STORIES
    Photo: PID
    Hasina gets warm welcome in Japan
    She is supposed to sign eight MoUs with Japan on her trip
    Office workers look at their mobile phones to check the local online banking app Toss as they gather at Seoul Museum of Art during a lunch break in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2023.
    S Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
    As many as three in four South Korean adults earn cash through such applications, a survey showed
    A Metropolitan Police officer stands on duty in Westminster, London, Britain, Oct 1, 2021.
    London police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds
    There is institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in terms of how officers and staff are treated, and how communities are policed, the report said
    Angela Bassett attends the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023.
    Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet
    Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury