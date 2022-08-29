Iraq's Sadr: from outlaw to top politician

Populist Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, once a mercurial outlaw wanted dead or alive during the US occupation, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure.

But even with his unmatched influence, Sadr could not end a prolonged stalemate over forming a government, prompting him to tell his Sadrist bloc in parliament to resign in June.

On Monday, Sadr said he was quitting politics and closing his institutions because of the intractable political deadlock, raising the prospect of more instability in Iraq.

"I hereby announce my final withdrawal," he wrote on Twitter, criticising fellow Shia political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform.