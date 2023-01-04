Pope Francis praises Benedict as Vatican prepares for funeral

The Vatican on Wednesday served up a surreal moment in which a living pope spoke to some of the faithful in one part of the tiny city-state while others a short distance way were honouring a deceased former pontiff.

Pope Francis held his general audience in a large modern hall, a routine event for a Wednesday.

"I would like us to join with those here beside us who are paying their respects to Benedict XVI," Francis told several thousand people at the start of his audience, in which he is concluding a catechesis, or religious teaching.

Francis, 86, who will preside at Benedict's funeral on Thursday, called his predecessor "a great master of catechesis."

Benedict, a towering theologian and hero to conservative Catholics uncomfortable with Francis' more progressive papacy, in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign instead of reigning for life.