    বাংলা

    Julian Assange's supporters say campaign for release on 'cusp of success'

    The protesters make the remark after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long

    Lewis JacksonReuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 07:13 AM

    Supporters of Julian Assange said on Wednesday the campaign to release the Wikileaks founder is on the "cusp of success" after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long.

    Assange is being held in Britain and battling extradition to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

    Hundreds of supporters gathered at Hyde Park in Sydney for a march through the city that was originally planned to coincide with a visit by US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his visit over the US debt ceiling crisis.

    Assange's wife, Stella Assange, travelled to Australia for the protest and told Reuters meetings with politicians in Canberra had been productive.

    "What I feel intensely is a concerted effort to bring Julian home from the Australian politicians, obviously from the government and also from the Australian population," she said.

    The push for Assange's release is on the "cusp of success", his father, John Shipton, told Reuters separately at the march.

    Australia is backing the drive for Assange's release ahead of his extradition to the US and both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton this month said his detention had gone on too long.

    Albanese, an advocate for Assange's release while in opposition, raised the case with Biden during a visit to the US in November.

    Australian High Commissioner to Britain Stephen Smith visited the free-speech activist in prison last month, a meeting Albanese said he had encouraged.

    WikiLeaks came to prominence in 2010 when it released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in what was the largest security breach of its kind in US military history.

    Assange's supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

    US prosecutors and Western security officials regard him as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions imperilled the lives of agents named in the leaked material.

    Stephen Kenny, a lawyer for former Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, told the crowd that Assange had committed no crime.

    "This is a political matter and it requires a political solution," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Imperial College University, in London, Britain, Feb 15, 2023.
    Top AI agent will replace search sites: Bill Gates
    Companies have worked on developing AI-based computer assistants that consumers can command via speech or text to perform on their behalf
    Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they attend the Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster, in York, Britain, April 6, 2023.
    Republicans seize chance of Charles’ coronation to ditch monarchy
    Supporters of Republic, a group founded in 1983 that campaigns for an elected head of state, are planning their biggest ever protest
    The HM Treasury name is seen painted on the outside of Britain's Treasury building in central London.
    High inflation helps to swell UK budget deficit in April
    Public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, rose in April to 25.56 billion pounds ($32.26 billion) - almost 12 billion pounds more than in April 2022
    Romania's Simona Halep reacts during her semi final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on July 7, 2022.
    Halep says ITIA trying to delay her doping hearing further
    Halep has strongly denied knowingly taking the banned substance

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk