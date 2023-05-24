Julian Assange's supporters say campaign for release on 'cusp of success'

Supporters of Julian Assange said on Wednesday the campaign to release the Wikileaks founder is on the "cusp of success" after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long.

Assange is being held in Britain and battling extradition to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Hyde Park in Sydney for a march through the city that was originally planned to coincide with a visit by US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his visit over the US debt ceiling crisis.

Assange's wife, Stella Assange, travelled to Australia for the protest and told Reuters meetings with politicians in Canberra had been productive.