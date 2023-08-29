    বাংলা

    Pope had no intention to glorify Russian imperialism, Vatican says

    Pope Francis extolled tsars that expanded the Russian empire in a speech last week which was criticised by Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 10:33 AM

    Pope Francis did not intend to glorify Russian imperialism when he extolled tsars that expanded the Russian empire, the Vatican said on Tuesday, after his remarks in a speech last week were criticised by Ukraine.

    Francis had told Russian youths in unscripted remarks following a speech on Friday to remember that they are the heirs of past tsars such as Peter I and Catherine II.

    The two monarchs expanded Russia's empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, including conquering parts of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin has referred to their legacies in justifying his invasion and annexation of territory last year.

    "The pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, (which he) mentioned to indicate some historical periods of reference," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

    Kyiv called the remarks "deeply regrettable".

    The Kremlin, meanwhile, described the pope's comments as very gratifying, saying that the Russian state had a rich legacy and that it was good that the Pope knew Russian history.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis meets with World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Maritimo during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Alges near Lisbon, Portugal, Aug
    Pope warns against potential dangers of AI
    The Pope hopes that the technology can be used in a responsible and ethical manner and not at the expense of the most fragile or excluded
    Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, Jul 9, 2023.
    Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
    The 86-year-old again puts his mark on the group that will one day choose his successor after his death or resignation
    Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leads Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, June 29, 2023.
    Permitting burning of Koran is rejected: pope
    The pope expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning
    Pope Francis attends the Mass of Saint Peter and Paul in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican Jun 29, 2023.
    Pope names Argentine bishop, author of kissing book, to top Vatican post
    In the partial list of Fernandez's publications, the Vatican did not mention the book, in which he said a kiss is a meeting of the two in a moment when nothing else matters

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks