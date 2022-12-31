    বাংলা

    Former Pope Benedict dies aged 95 in Vatican monastery

    He passes away in a secluded monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since stepping down, a spokesman for the Holy See says

    Philip PullellaReuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM

    Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died on Saturday aged 95 in a secluded monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since stepping down, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

    The Vatican said his body would lie in state from Monday in St.Peter's Basilica. The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope.

    "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

    Earlier this week, Pope Francis disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was "very sick", and asked for people to pray for him.

    For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

    He was elected pope on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands".

    The first German pope in 1,000 years, Benedict himself acknowledged that he was a weak administrator, saying he showed a "lack of resolve in governing and decision taking," during his eight-year papacy which was marked by missteps and a leaks scandal.

    Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy but he is credited with jump-starting the process to discipline or defrock predator priests after a more lax attitude under his predecessor.

    After his resignation, conservatives in the Church looked to the former pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.

    They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Benedict XVI is applauded after addressing the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US Apr 18, 2008.
    Benedict was first pontiff to resign in 600 years
    He left behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and polarised between conservatives and progressives
    FILE PHOTO: Television personality Barbara Walters arrives for the premiere of the film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" in New York Sept 20, 2010.
    US TV journalist Barbara Walters dies
    The New York Times called her 'arguably America's best-known television personality'
    Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, Dec 29, 2022.
    Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
    Prosecutors say they found six women had been sexually exploited by four suspects including the ex-kickboxer, who is banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech
    PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.
    India PM Modi’s mother dies
    Tributes poured in from across the political aisle following the death of Heeraben Modi in hospital care

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher