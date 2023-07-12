Thai foreign minister confirms meeting with Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday said he had met with Myanmar's jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was in good health.

The 78-year-old Nobel peace laureate has been jailed for 33 years for a multitude of offences and was arrested in February 2021 when the military launched a coup against her elected government. She denies wrongdoing.

Don gave no details of when or where the meeting with Suu Kyi took place. She is being held in an annex of a prison in the capital Naypyitaw and has been denied visits, including from her legal team.

Don, who caused a stir last month when he invited ASEAN counterparts to a meeting aimed at re-engaging with Myanmar's ostracised military rulers, said the objective of seeing Suu Kyi was in line the bloc's peace plan.