    বাংলা

    Former US President Trump has spent $40m on legal fees

    Trump faces dozens of federal charges in Florida over the retention of sensitive government records at his home in the state

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 06:15 AM

    Former US President Donald Trump's political action committee is expected to report on Monday that it has spent about $40 million in legal fees in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump and his advisers, among others, the Washington Post reported.

    The New York Times separately reported that the PAC has sought the return of $60 million it made to another group supporting Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

    Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post said the PAC's spending on legal costs has drawn scrutiny from prosecutors about potential conflicts of interest between Trump and witnesses. Trump's Save America PAC is expected to disclose about $40.2 million in legal spending in a filing on Monday, the Post said, citing people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    Trump faces dozens of federal charges in Florida over the retention of sensitive government records at his home in the state. He also faces state charges in New York after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter, the New York Times said the Save America PAC, which Trump is using to pay his legal bills, faced such staggering costs this year that it requested a refund on a $60 million contribution, signalling a potential money crisis for Trump.

    A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Steven Cheung, would not comment on the refund request to the Times. But regarding the overall spending on lawyers, he said, according to the Times, "The weaponised Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case."

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, US, July 28, 2023.
    Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed
    Trump claimed the network's description of his election fraud as the "big lie" associated him with Adolf Hitler
    Michael Cohen, former attorney for former US President Donald Trump, exits a New York Courthouse in New York City, US, Mar 10, 2023.
    Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Organization
    The onetime personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump sued to recoup $1.9m in fees, plus $1.9m he was ordered to forfeit in a criminal case
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Jun 28, 2019.
    Aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Russian leader: Trump
    If Putin were no longer in power, however, "you don't know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be far worse," Trump said
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi, Michigan, US, Jun 25, 2023.
    Trump team lobbying for rule changes to boost his 2024 chances
    The former US president is leveraging his connections to loyalists in key primary states to lobby for voting rules and dates that could cement his front-runner status in the race

    Opinion

    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava