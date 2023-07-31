Former US President Trump has spent $40m on legal fees

Former US President Donald Trump's political action committee is expected to report on Monday that it has spent about $40 million in legal fees in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump and his advisers, among others, the Washington Post reported.

The New York Times separately reported that the PAC has sought the return of $60 million it made to another group supporting Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.