Man arrested after egg thrown in direction of King Charles

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of Britain's King Charles during a walkabout on Tuesday, PA Media reported.

The alleged assault took place while Charles, 74, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s had been arrested in Luton's St George’s Square and was in custody for questioning.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.