UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after 'huge shock' of cancer discovery

The news is the latest major health blow for the British royal family after King Charles revealed in February that he too was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

Kate's office, Kensington Palace, said it would give no further details about the type of cancer that had been found, saying the princess had a right to medical privacy. It said she was on a recovery pathway and the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.

After her operation, the palace said the princess, still popularly known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, would not return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month. But her absence from public life has provoked intense speculation and wild rumours on social media.

PRIVACY

She and William had wanted privacy about the cancer until their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, began their school holidays which started on Friday.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she said.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Kate has not appeared at a public event since she joined other members of the royal family for a church service on Christmas Day.

However, a video filmed last Saturday by a member of the public which was published by the Sun newspaper showed Kate looking healthy, walking and carrying shopping bags alongside her husband at a farm shop in Windsor, near to their home.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Kate said.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."