    বাংলা

    Will Taylor Swift endorse him in 2024? Biden says that's 'classified'

    The US president has a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him: that's classified

    Jeff MasonReuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 06:51 AM

    US President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified.

    During an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, Biden, a Democrat, joked with Meyers, a comedian, about conspiracy theories that the president and the singer-songwriter are in "cahoots." Meyers said recent polling showed 18% of Americans believed Biden and Swift were somehow working together.

    "Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms Swift?" Meyers asked Biden.

    "Where are you getting this information?" the president quipped, to laughter. "It’s classified."

    Swift, whose massive popularity with young people would be a boon for the president as he runs for re-election in 2024, endorsed Biden in 2020, the president happily pointed out.

    "You think it might come around again?" Meyers asked.

    "I told you, it’s classified," Biden replied.

    Biden's appearance on the show, which was taped on Monday and broadcast early on Tuesday, is the latest attempt by the president to connect with younger people and dispel concerns about his age after a special counsel's report raised questions about his memory and mental acuity.

    Biden, 81, noted that former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican rival, 77, was close to him in age and has had his own problems with verbal slip-ups.

    "You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't even remember his wife's name," Biden said, referencing Trump's recent appearance at the conservative CPAC conference in which some thought he referred to his wife, Melania, as "Mercedes."

    Mercedes Schlapp, a former communications official in Trump's White House, is one of CPAC's organisers. The former president's reference may have been to her.

    Biden also sought to address concerns about his age by comparing his policies with Trump's in areas such as abortion. Biden supports women's rights to abortion; Trump has expressed pride in naming three new justices to the Supreme Court during his tenure who later helped repeal the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

    "It's about how old your ideas are. Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back," Biden said, referring to Trump. "He wants to take us back to Roe v Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues."

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to US governors attending the National Governors Association winter meeting, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 23, 2024.
    Israel is ready to pause Gaza fighting: Biden
    Hamas officials say the US president's remarks are premature as it studies a truce offer
    US President Joe Biden leaves Jos A Bank store in Greenville, Delaware, US, February 10, 2024.
    Age, mental capacity dominate US presidential campaign trail
    Former President Donald Trump accused both Biden and Nikki Haley of lacking the mental capacity to be president
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks urging Congress to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2024.
    Biden blames Trump for sinking bipartisan immigration bill
    Concerns over immigration have become a top issue in this year's election campaign, with Trump preparing for a likely November rematch with Biden
    A combination picture shows US President Donald Trump pumping his fist during a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, US Oct 27, 2020, and Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden making a fist during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, US, Oct 30, 2020.
    Trump opens up lead over Biden in rematch
    The nationwide poll of 1,250 US adults showed Trump leading Biden 40% to 34% with the rest unsure or planning to vote for someone else or no one

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps