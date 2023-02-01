New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump

New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former US President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them.

The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused the defendants of involvement in a decade-long scheme to manipulate asset values and Trump's net worth, in order to induce banks and insurers to provide better terms.

On Jan 26, the defendants filed formal "answers" where, as often occurs in similar lawsuits, they denied or claimed to lack sufficient knowledge about dozens of substantive accusations.

In a letter to the Manhattan judge overseeing the case, Arthur Engoron, James said many responses were "demonstrably false," frivolous or otherwise improper. She said the Trumps should lose some of their defenses, as well as face sanctions.