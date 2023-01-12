    বাংলা

    Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

    Beck is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee - in 1992 for his work with The Yardbirds and as a solo performer in 2009

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 03:17 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 03:17 AM

    Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday.

    He passed away peacefully on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, the family said.

    Beck is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee - in 1992 for his work with The Yardbirds and as a solo performer in 2009. In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Beck as the fifth greatest guitarist of all time, one spot ahead of blues icon BB King.

    In 2022, Beck released his final album: "18," a 13-track collection of mostly cover songs, with Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

    "We slowly built songs that we just like. We didn’t really make any design," Beck said at the time.

    A native of Wallington, England, Beck won his first Grammy award in 1985 with the instrumental "Escape." He would go on to win seven more of the gold-plated statuettes in his career.

    Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi mourned Beck's death on Twitter, saying he was shocked to hear of his passing.

    "Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck," Iommi wrote. "His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed."

    Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, also a former Yardbirds member, paid tribute to Beck, saying his technique was unique and imagination limitless.

    "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal," he said. "Jeff, I will miss you along with your millions of fans."

    RELATED STORIES
    WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as he joined the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on Sept 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
    Prince Harry hits out at press over reports of Afghan killings in book
    In the book, the prince recounted his tour of Afghanistan when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters, and the number of people he had killed
    A combo photo featuring Manager Gianluca Vialli celebrating with Chelsea fans after a match against Derby County in 2000 with a background of Wembley Stadium
    Gianluca Vialli: You win or you learn
    A prolific goal scorer, Vialli’s accuracy, and power were sublime with both feet, which made him a dominating force to be reckoned with
    Simone de Beauvoir’s 'The Second Sex' defined the feminist framework. It remains relevant today
    Simone de Beauvoir’s 'The Second Sex' remains relevant
    Over 70 years after its publication, 'The Second Sex' still sheds light on the subjugation and subordination of women
    Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York Apr 12, 2016.
    Stephen Hawking: Pioneering physicist, pop culture icon
    The brilliant theoretical physicist not only changed how we view the universe, but also helped to bridge the gap between academia and pop culture

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher