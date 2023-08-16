Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks

DANIEL GOLDSTEIN, TEDSALON NY, NOVEMBER 2011

Advice: Imagine your future self

“I’m interested in the relationship to the future financial self. I’m talking about the topic of saving. Saving is a classic two-selves problem: The present self doesn’t want to save at all. It wants to consume, whereas the future self wants the present self to save ...

“So what can we do about this? There’s a philosopher Derek Parfit who said some words that were inspiring to my co-authors and I. He said that we might neglect our future selves because of some failure of belief or imagination. That is to say, we somehow might not believe that we are going to get old.”

ESTELLE GIBSON, TEDxDayton, October 2019

Advice: Avoid financial dependence

“I went through an unexpected divorce, and I was left with a house I couldn’t afford and bills I couldn’t pay. You might be wondering, 'How does that happen to someone who is educated and skilled at managing people’s money?'

“I had reverted back to what I learned growing up, that one person managed all the money. I had handed over my financial power, and I had become financially dependent ...

“What I had failed to realize was that what felt like freedom was really dependency. My mistake was that I didn’t stay involved, or understand what was going on with our money.”

ELISE PAYZAN-LENESTOUR, TEDXSYDNEY, MAY 2016

Advice: Know that humans are hardwired to gamble

“Many, if not most of us, gamble. In fact, gambling is so pervasive and widespread that the finance community has a name for this pitfall: It is called picking pennies in front of a steamroller.

“Indeed, looking at the financial history of the past 40 years, there have been many episodes in which investors ‘picked pennies’. A case in point is the high-yield bond mania at the end of the 1980s, or more recently with mortgage-backed securities just before the global financial crisis. Investors couldn’t get enough of these assets, despite real risk of complete collapse ...

“How can it be that we are both so smart, and so reckless? Here is the answer: We are greedy and we lack self-control.”

MICHAEL NORTON, TEDXCAMBRIDGE, NOVEMBER 2011

Advice: Be a giver

“Money often makes us selfish and do things only for ourselves. Maybe the reason money doesn’t make us happy is that we’re always spending on the wrong things – in particular, always spending it on ourselves.

“We thought, ‘What would happen if we made people spend their money on other people? Instead of being anti-social with your money, what if you were more pro-social? Let’s make people do it, and see what happens' ...

“Across all different contexts – your personal life, your work life, even silly things like intramural sports – we see that spending on other people has a bigger return for you than spending on yourself. If you think money can’t buy happiness, you’re not spending it right.”