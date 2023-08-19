China does Intel a small favour

Roadblocks in China might only worsen. Washington is curtailing the country’s access to advanced semiconductor technology, as well as outbound investment there; the antitrust regulator is responding by trying to wring concessions from multinational companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Such tactics heighten the dangers for sellers. The 15-month delay in MaxLinear’s $4 billion purchase of Taiwanese peer Silicon Motion Technology allowed time for severe declines at both chipmakers to occur; despite finally obtaining approval, MaxLinear moved to abort anyway, citing a material adverse change in its quarry’s business.

The effect can work the other way, too. Cisco Systems was forced to increase its $2.6 billion offer for Acacia Communications to $4.5 billion when their merger agreement expired after waiting nearly two years for China’s SAMR. With some chipmakers wobbling amid trade sanctions and economic instability, though, a tougher Beijing means sellers will have to seek even stronger deal protections while buyers will be more inclined to rethink their M&A strategies.

CONTEXT NEWS

Chipmaker Intel said on Aug. 16 that it had mutually agreed to terminate its $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, owing to an inability to secure regulatory approval before their merger agreement expired. Intel will pay a $353 million termination fee to Tower.