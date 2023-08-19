China does Intel a small favour

Intel can thank China later. The chipmaker on Wednesday terminated its $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, after failing to secure approval from the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation. Beijing’s trustbusters are providing a helpful escape route from the intensifying technology trade war.
There was concern about the deal’s fate when it was agreed back in February 2022. A breakup fee equal to 6.5% of the transaction’s value, or about $350 million, attests to the uncertainty. Chinese regulators have, sometimes fatally, slow-rolled international mergers, most famously Qualcomm’s $44 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors. Tower’s shares never traded close to Intel’s offer price.
Adding Tower would have helped Intel boss Pat Gelsinger with his strategic pivot to making semiconductors designed by others. The $140 billion company’s previous push into the business failed, and Tower’s management are experts. Tower uses old technology, however, while Intel’s new customers, including the US Department of Defense and Qualcomm, want cutting-edge fabrication. Intel’s challenge, above all, is to recapture the state-of-the-art.
Also worrisome is that Tower’s gross margin lags Intel’s, and dips in profitability tend to hurt the buyer’s stock price. Tower’s revenue is expected to fall 15% this year, according to estimates gathered by Refinitiv. The deal’s rationale looked questionable, and a prolonged review provided a helpful out.
Roadblocks in China might only worsen. Washington is curtailing the country’s access to advanced semiconductor technology, as well as outbound investment there; the antitrust regulator is responding by trying to wring concessions from multinational companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Such tactics heighten the dangers for sellers. The 15-month delay in MaxLinear’s $4 billion purchase of Taiwanese peer Silicon Motion Technology allowed time for severe declines at both chipmakers to occur; despite finally obtaining approval, MaxLinear moved to abort anyway, citing a material adverse change in its quarry’s business.
The effect can work the other way, too. Cisco Systems was forced to increase its $2.6 billion offer for Acacia Communications to $4.5 billion when their merger agreement expired after waiting nearly two years for China’s SAMR. With some chipmakers wobbling amid trade sanctions and economic instability, though, a tougher Beijing means sellers will have to seek even stronger deal protections while buyers will be more inclined to rethink their M&A strategies.
CONTEXT NEWS
Chipmaker Intel said on Aug. 16 that it had mutually agreed to terminate its $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, owing to an inability to secure regulatory approval before their merger agreement expired. Intel will pay a $353 million termination fee to Tower.