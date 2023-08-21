Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men

"We had to arm-wrestle some people to take the TV deals," said Jill Ellis, the coach who led the United States to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019 and who now leads FIFA's technical committee.

The question now is whether the vast audiences that tuned in to the World Cup can lead to larger broadcast rights and sponsorship deals for national sides and the domestic clubs that are needed to sustain interest outside of major tournaments.

"Women's football domestically is still in start-up phase," Lisa Parfitt, director of Women in Football and co-founder of sports marketing agency The Space Between, said of the game in general. "So it's a matter of investing."

England's success in Euro 2022, when 17.4 million people tuned in to watch the Lionesses beat Germany in extra time, has shown what can happen when a team's success becomes part of the national conversation. The viewing figures did not include those watching in big fan parks and pubs.

Players like Jill Scott, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone have built up huge social media followings and signed multiple brand sponsorships, keeping their names and the game in the spotlight.

GAME CHANGER

Kieran Maguire, at the University of Liverpool, said the England national side then surpassed expectations by selling out Wembley stadium twice for matches outside major tournaments.

But he said the domestic Women's Super League (WSL) had a tougher challenge as it, like other sports, has to contend with the monster that is the men's Premier League, which dominates the media and broadcast schedules as the world's best players line up for the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Still, attendances at the WSL rose by 170% on the year before to an average of 5,222, with a record of 47,367 fans set by Arsenal. The number of women registering to play football in general rose by 16%.

The women's game also has something different to offer.

According to Simon Chadwick at the Skema business School in France, major brands have always advertised around the men's game because they know they will reach millions of viewers and make a return on their investment.

But both Chadwick and Carlota Planas, a Spain-based women's' football agent representing several World Cup players, argued that the women's game now offers the values of tenacity, resilience and togetherness, which can appeal to advertisers.

"(The players) have had to fight a lot, overcome many barriers, break many ceilings, to get to where they are," Planas said. "That dream, that enthusiasm, that we have fought for and achieved, is what excites people and makes them hooked."

Back in Stoke that determination is on display, both among the newly semi-professional women's team and on myriad pitches in nearby villages where eager parents cheer on their daughters.

"Hopefully, after this World Cup, more and more people are going to wake up on a Sunday and think 'Our local team are playing, let's go and watch them'," Holder said.