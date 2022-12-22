History’s first Bengali government comes home …

Late in the afternoon of Dec 22, 1971, the Mujibnagar government came home. It was one of the more momentous of events in the nine-month saga of the struggle for freedom, all of which had been spent in ensuring that liberty came to define the global position of the Bengali nation through a spirited War of Liberation.

That war commenced on Mar 26, 1971, moments after the Pakistan occupation forces, having scuttled the political negotiations then going on towards a resolution of the crisis earlier engendered by it and self-serving political leaders from West Pakistan, cracked down on an unarmed Bengali population. Operation Searchlight, as the inauguration of the genocide was euphemistically put across, swiftly put an end to the lives of thousands of Bengalis -- academics, writers, students, rickshawpullers and passersby caught in the fury of the military.

The provisional government of Bangladesh, formed in a remote region of Meherpur in Chuadanga district on Apr 17, 1971, holds a special place in history. And it has to do with the fact that it was the first ever government formed and administered by Bengalis, which in itself was a unique happening given that at no earlier stage in their history had Bengalis been witness to a government established to ensure their security and welfare.

