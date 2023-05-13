Pakistan’s judges: A brief history

And then there was the Bengali Justice Mohammad Ibrahim. A distinguished adherent of the rule of law, Ibrahim linked up with the Ayub regime in the expectation that the new constitution being planned by the dictator would sketch the road to a restoration of democratic governance in Pakistan.

Justice Ibrahim was law minister in the regime. Soon to be disillusioned with President Ayub Khan, he resigned from the cabinet before the new constitution went into effect in 1962. His reluctance to hang on to office impressed many in erstwhile East Pakistan. Offers were made to him to join the Awami League, which offers Ibrahim politely declined. But he did engage with the Awami League leadership on the formulation of a plan for regional autonomy for East Pakistan.

The respect Justice Ibrahim earned in his career, both before and after his experience in the Ayub regime, has endured. His son-in-law, Barrister Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed, is an esteemed personality in the history of Bangladesh’s legal system. And his grandson, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, with a rich background in law through his studies at reputed institutions abroad, is noted for his brilliant contributions to the judicial system in the country.

One will certainly not forget the independence of mind demonstrated by Justice Syed Mahbub Murshed when as Chief Justice of the East Pakistan High Court he played a leading role in the centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore in 1961. Pakistan was under military rule and opposition to Ayub Khan was beyond imagination. But when Justice Murshed went for an upholding of the Tagore heritage in East Pakistan, he was reminding the state of Pakistan that Bengali cultural traditions mattered.

Justice Murshed did not genuflect before the executive, indeed before dictatorship, in his career. In 1968, as popular discontent began to build up against President Ayub Khan, he made an entry into politics at about the same time as retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan joined the political arena in West Pakistan.

With demands for the release of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (yet to be Bangabandhu) and the withdrawal of the Agartala Conspiracy Case growing in East Pakistan, the regime began to totter. At one point, reports appeared in newspapers about the possibility of Justice Murshed succeeding Ayub Khan and presiding over a transition to democracy in Pakistan.

At the height of the non-cooperation movement launched by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 1971, Justice BA Siddiky, Chief Justice of the East Pakistan High Court, refused to swear in Lt. Gen. Tikka Khan as Governor of East Pakistan when the latter arrived in Dhaka as successor to Vice Admiral S.M. Ahsan. Of course, with a change in circumstances brought on by the genocide unleashed by the Pakistan army on Mar 25, Justice Siddiky was compelled to administer the gubernatorial oath of office to Tikka Khan.

In independent Bangladesh (and this was in the post-1975 period), Justice Siddiky headed the Muslim League before being appointed by President Hussein Muhammad Ershad as Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In early 1968, with the announcement by the Pakistan government of what it called the unearthing of a conspiracy by a group of Bengali civil and military personnel to bring about the secession of East Pakistan from the rest of the country -- the Ayub regime named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as accused number one -- it was decided to try the accused in a special tribunal.

The chief of the three-man tribunal was Justice S.A. Rahman, a West Pakistani. The two others on the tribunal were both Bengalis -- Justice Mujibur Rahman Khan and Justice Maksumul Hakim. The tribunal disintegrated in the face of a mass upsurge by Bengalis in February 1969. In independent Bangladesh, Justice Hakim served as an ambassador in Europe.