Ekushey 1971 … and Bangabandhu’s warnings

Bangabandhu’s warnings on the morning of Feb 21 at the Shaheed Minar were therefore grounded in his belief that a vast conspiracy was at work to prevent the Awami League from taking power in Islamabad. More importantly, it was becoming increasingly clear that all efforts --- by the vested interests of West Pakistan --- to deny Bengalis their right to govern Pakistan were beginning to take shape in increasing patterns of intrigue.

The days ahead would be dark, Bangabandhu told the nation, for ant-Bengali conspirators were already at work. He asked Bengalis to remain in a state of alert. In the days following Ekushey 1971, with the conspiracy in Rawalpindi deepening and widening, all segments of the Bengali population made their way, hour after hour and day after day, to the Shaheed Minar to express their determination to uphold the national cause.

Even as the eventually abortive talks -- the West Pakistani establishment had made sure, with a regular influx of troops into Chattogram and Dhaka from cantonments in West Pakistan, that the machinery of ultimate repression would be in place -- went on between the Awami League and the army (Bhutto’s PPP, having arrived in Dhaka on Mar 21, was no more than a bystander), Bengalis trekked to the Shaheed Minar, vowing to free the nation of Pakistani colonialism, pledging to see an independent Bangladesh come into being.

The Central Shaheed Minar, a symbol of Bengali nationalist expressions, was one of the earliest targets of the Pakistan army on the night of Mar 25, 1971. The soldiers attacked Dhaka University, murdered academics and an uncountable number of students and blew the Shaheed Minar into rubble. The army took particular pleasure in destroying the Shaheed Minar, for throughout February and March, indeed since it had been inaugurated in 1963 by the mother of Shaheed Abul Barkat, it had been the epitome of Bengali political self-assertion.

Once the Shaheed Minar had been destroyed, Pakistan’s soldiers placed a few bricks on the ground where it once stood, marking the place out as the spot for a future mosque.

Bangabandhu’s dire warnings of impending darkness had come true.