UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters

Few expected David Cameron's return to government, but his appointment is one that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes will signal to wavering supporters that the Conservatives are not lurching to the right to win an election expected next year.

As well as firing his interior minister, Suella Braverman, after she published an unauthorised article criticising the police's handling of protests, Sunak has used a wider reshuffle to bring back the prime minister who campaigned to remain in the European Union in a referendum on membership he called in 2016.

It's a risky strategy - while welcomed by centrist lawmakers, the party's right senses the end of their increased dominance, built during the wars over EU membership, with one fearing the appointment amounted to a "Brexit surrender".

"He has appointed the man who led the 'remain' campaign and who has got huge problems over his association with Greensill," said a Conservative lawmaker on the right of the party, referring to Cameron's lobbying work for a now-collapsed supply chain finance firm.

"Is he spoiling for a fight with Conservatives?"

The decision to fire Braverman removes from the cabinet one of the most prominent supporters of leaving the EU and means even more of Sunak's top ministers supported remaining in the bloc in 2016. Out of the 29 cabinet roles, at least 16 backed remaining in the EU, compared with 10 who supported leaving.

Sunak backed Brexit.

Since he became Britain's third prime minister in as many months, Sunak has tried to keep all wings of the party happy - reappointing Braverman, a favourite on the right, to her interior minister role just a week after she was fired in the final days of his predecessor Liz Truss's brief premiership.

He has also tried to portray himself as a tough decision-maker and agent of change, ready to take on "establishment attitudes" on the environment and crime despite the Conservatives having been in power for more than a decade.

Sunak's party still languishes around 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party before an election that must happen by January 2025.

He has resisted the right's calls to cut taxes before the next election, and his moves could mean Sunak creates a hostile and vocal lobby sitting behind him in parliament.

Several of them believe that the party membership, which did not elect Sunak as leader, want what they call traditional Conservative policies and felt Braverman was on-message with her tough approach to tackling illegal immigration and crime.