Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi

Fans of Narendra Modi have been celebrating the Indian prime minister’s visit to Washington, both in America and at home in India. The warmth with which the Biden administration has welcomed him -- and that has included the signing of quite a few important deals, a state banquet at the White House and an address before a joint session of Congress -- have impressed Modi supporters to no end. A non-resident Indian woman was heard on television proclaiming that Modi for her was the best prime minister India has had.

That is of course a matter of opinion. And it raises the question of why, despite the woman’s excitement, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was among those Democrats who opted to boycott the Indian leader’s address to Congress. That said, there is a pretty long history of Indian Prime Ministers making their way to Washington, leaders who could not easily be swayed by all the blandishments successive US administrations placed before them. Before Modi, there were all the diplomatic differences which defined Delhi-Washington ties, beginning with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to the US in 1949.

Nehru was a hard nut to crack. President Harry Truman was clearly interested in having a newly independent India on America’s side at a time when the Cold War had just got underway. Nehru was non- committal; and by the time he made his second visit to Washington in 1956, when Dwight Eisenhower was President, he had already made it known that non-alignment was a cardinal feature of India’s foreign policy. India under Nehru had informed the world that it had little wish to be seen to be taking sides in circumstances where the capitalist world and the communist bloc were arrayed against each other.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s third visit to the US was in 1961, a few months after the Kennedy administration came to office. It was a trip that left the Indian leader unimpressed with President Kennedy. As he would tell his daughter Indira Gandhi after the visit, he found really nothing to talk about with the young President. It is to be recalled that ten years before he gained the White House, a young Congressman John Kennedy met Nehru on a visit to Delhi. Kennedy clearly tried to impress India’s Prime Minister with his views on diplomacy. At a point, Nehru, as was his habit when he got bored with visitors, began to look at the ceiling. The young Kennedy got the point. The meeting came to an end.