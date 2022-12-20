India's economic slowdown will dampen energy growth in 2023

Manufacturing production has been gradually declining since the second quarter, based on estimates published by the Reserve Bank of India.

Output was down 1.3% in the three months from August to October compared with the same period a year earlier, the largest decline since the second wave of the pandemic was raging in the summer of 2020.

Stalling production has also been evident in the benchmark SENSEX equity index, which is up just 6% in December compared with a year earlier, a sharp deceleration from the 22% increase in December 2021.

Inflation has forced the central bank to raise policy rates to 6.25-6.50%, up from a pandemic-era low of 4.00-4.25%, and the highest rate since 2018/19, which will intensify financial pressure on economy in early 2023.

India is less exposed than Europe to direct disruption stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine, but the economy is not immune to global inflation, rising interest rates and the manufacturing cycle.

As the country's external environment becomes increasingly adverse, energy consumption is likely to grow much more slowly in 2023.

[John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own]