Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on

The Black Lives Matter movement remains a potent expression of black grievances in America today. And yet Dr King would be happy knowing that in America today there are no Negroes but only Afro-Americans. He would be glad knowing that Jesse Jackson and Andrew Young, black Americans who were his comrades in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, ascended to positions unimaginable in the asphyxiating America of his times. Jackson vied for the Democratic presidential nomination; and Young served as US ambassador to the United Nations in the Carter administration.

Martin Luther King Jr would be proud of the fact that Colin Powell made it to the very top of the US army before serving as Secretary of State. Condoleezza Rice, the young black schoolgirl who saw her friend die in a racist attack in a city called Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s, went on to be a respected academic and Secretary of State. And, yes, King would be thrilled to know that America crossed a threshold when Barack Obama, the son of a Kenyan father with roots in the Luo tribe, served two remarkable terms as President of the United States.

King’s dedication to the cause of equality for all men and women in America transformed America in the years following his murder by a white man. The road to a transformed, reinvented America commenced with that seminal oration in Washington in August 1963. The oratory lifted all Americans and with them people around the world to the heights of human grandeur, for on those heights were visible the very spirit of God as it walked the Earth. If Rosa Parks could light the flame of resistance through the Montgomery bus boycott in the 1950s, Dr King was the carrier of the flame in the long marathon that would end with President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

A devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi, King adopted his spirit of non-violence that provokes a racist establishment into thoughtless action and then leaves that establishment exasperated and exhausted. Those who subject themselves, without violent or physical resistance, to the predatory assaults of bad men are those who triumph in the end. When truncheons and kicks and fists do not subjugate a people, for those people are waging a struggle on the basis of a cause with roots in faith, it is the men wielding those truncheons and resorting to those kicks and fists who end up tired and perspiring. Gandhi showed the way and King adopted it.

Sixty years ago, it was the firmness and legitimacy of a cause, powered by the engine of non-violence, by the need to have the enemy collapse from the exhaustion generated by violence decreed by the state, which was King’s message. Moral superiority underlay the cause; and honesty of purpose defined King’s politics. It was politics which would defeat arch-racists like Georgia’s Lester Maddox and put paid to the presidential ambitions of Alabama’s George Wallace.

