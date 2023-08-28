    বাংলা

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on

    King’s dedication to the cause of equality for all men and women in America transformed America in the years following his murder by a white man

    Syed Badrul AhsanSyed Badrul Ahsan
    Published : 27 August 2023, 09:40 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 09:40 PM

    What would Martin Luther King Jr make of America as it happens to be today? More precisely, how would he view the country where, 60 years ago on Aug 28, 1963, he dreamed of a landscape of equality for all Americans -- white and black -- a nation where his children would not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character?

    The other day three black people were gunned down in Florida by a racist, who then turned the gun on himself. Some years ago, a policeman held a black man down, suffocating and killing him with his knee firmly planted on the man’s neck. In recent days, Fani Willis, District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, who has gone after Donald Trump and his friends for their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, has been the target of racist abuse for her work.

    Such are the instances of racism as it persists in the United States today. Of course, these instances are not to be applied wholesale to white America, for America has changed in very significant ways since 1963 and indeed since Dr King was assassinated in April 1968. The civil rights leader, for that was what King was in a brief lifetime, would be quite happy with the changed America which is today home to people of all races and faiths and colour. And yet these isolated but gross acts of violence against blacks would deeply disturb him, for all the right reasons.

    The Black Lives Matter movement remains a potent expression of black grievances in America today. And yet Dr King would be happy knowing that in America today there are no Negroes but only Afro-Americans. He would be glad knowing that Jesse Jackson and Andrew Young, black Americans who were his comrades in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, ascended to positions unimaginable in the asphyxiating America of his times. Jackson vied for the Democratic presidential nomination; and Young served as US ambassador to the United Nations in the Carter administration.

    Martin Luther King Jr would be proud of the fact that Colin Powell made it to the very top of the US army before serving as Secretary of State. Condoleezza Rice, the young black schoolgirl who saw her friend die in a racist attack in a city called Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s, went on to be a respected academic and Secretary of State. And, yes, King would be thrilled to know that America crossed a threshold when Barack Obama, the son of a Kenyan father with roots in the Luo tribe, served two remarkable terms as President of the United States. 

    King’s dedication to the cause of equality for all men and women in America transformed America in the years following his murder by a white man. The road to a transformed, reinvented America commenced with that seminal oration in Washington in August 1963. The oratory lifted all Americans and with them people around the world to the heights of human grandeur, for on those heights were visible the very spirit of God as it walked the Earth. If Rosa Parks could light the flame of resistance through the Montgomery bus boycott in the 1950s, Dr King was the carrier of the flame in the long marathon that would end with President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

    A devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi, King adopted his spirit of non-violence that provokes a racist establishment into thoughtless action and then leaves that establishment exasperated and exhausted. Those who subject themselves, without violent or physical resistance, to the predatory assaults of bad men are those who triumph in the end. When truncheons and kicks and fists do not subjugate a people, for those people are waging a struggle on the basis of a cause with roots in faith, it is the men wielding those truncheons and resorting to those kicks and fists who end up tired and perspiring. Gandhi showed the way and King adopted it.

    Sixty years ago, it was the firmness and legitimacy of a cause, powered by the engine of non-violence, by the need to have the enemy collapse from the exhaustion generated by violence decreed by the state, which was King’s message. Moral superiority underlay the cause; and honesty of purpose defined King’s politics. It was politics which would defeat arch-racists like Georgia’s Lester Maddox and put paid to the presidential ambitions of Alabama’s George Wallace.

    King’s 1963 dream would work wonders in very many ways, and not just in politics. In movies, black actors would win accolades by their performance. Black writers would go on to earn acclaim for the magic of their words. In the media, African-American commentators and anchors have enriched political and social debate on contemporary issues. 

    In broad measure, King’s dream would translate into the dream of all nations across the continents. It would have Nelson Mandela fashion his Rainbow Nation in South Africa.  America has Kamala Harris as Vice President; it has Vivek Ramaswamy campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. It has black senators and congressmen. Black judges sit on the US Supreme Court.

    America is not a land of perfection, yet. Neither is the world a planet of heavenly peace. But there has been -- and there will always be -- faith in the philosophical view Martin Luther King Jr took of the conditions humanity has been trapped in. ‘The arc of the moral universe,’ said King, ‘is long, but it bends toward justice.’ 

    On 28 August 1963, King rang the bells for justice. Sixty years one, we celebrate that moment of biblical dimensions. 


    [Syed Badrul Ahsan is a journalist and author. His most recent work is ‘Bangladesh: Political Odyssey of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’]

    RELATED STORIES
    Trevva Barr, 47, from Alexandria, Virginia holds a flag as she attends a racial justice demonstration on the 60th anniversary of the March On Washington and Martin Luther King Jr's historic "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington DC, US, August 26, 2023.
    Sixty years after King's 'dream' speech, thousands gather in Washington
    The 1963 march brought more than 250,000 people to the nation's capital to push for an end to discrimination on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex or national origin
    Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters
    Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal 1-0 win at Palace
    The Gunners looked set to cruise to victory but Tomiyasu was shown his first yellow card on the hour mark for time-wasting at a throw-in and was sent off in the 67th minute
    People relax at a Black Sea beach that was reopened after being closed down last year following sea mines laid around the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv by Russia and Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine August 10, 2023.
    Ukraine's Odesa opens a few beaches for the first time since Russian invasion
    Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, was repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones and the sea was littered with hundreds of sea mines following the Russian invasion
    Christine King Farris, sister of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, smiles as President Barack Obama is sworn in on her brother's bible as she watches from Ebenezer Baptist Church following the 45th Martin Luther King, Jr Annual Commemorative Service in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan 21, 2013. REUTERS
    Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr, dies aged 95
    She was a prominent civil rights activist herself who participated in historic events, including the 1965 march from Selma to Alabama

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts