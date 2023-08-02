Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination

Trump, the former president, has made the indictments a central plank of his campaign platform, portraying himself as the target of a biased justice system, the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Minutes before the indictment was announced, Trump called it "fake" on his Truth Social media platform.

A Trump campaign statement later said: "President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys." The statement likened his indictments this year to "Nazi Germany in the 1930s."

The indictments are piling up - three so far this year. And so are the court dates.

His New York state criminal trial involving a hush money payment to a porn star is due to start on Mar 25, 2024, and his Florida trial in a federal classified documents case is scheduled to begin on May 20.

Both would take place just months before the November election. So might a third trial in this latest case centred on his failed bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump must appear in court on Thursday in this case.

Strategists said that while the indictments could help Trump solidify support within his base and win the Republican nomination, his ability to capitalize on them may be more limited in next year's general election, when he will have to win over more sceptical moderate Republicans and independents.

In a July Reuters/Ipsos poll, 37% of independents said the criminal cases against Trump made them less likely to vote for him for president, compared to 8% who said they were more likely to do so.

Underscoring the potential closeness of the November 2024 general election, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump 37% to 35% in a hypothetical match-up, with the remaining 28% saying they were not sure of their choice or whether they would vote for someone else or no one at all.