Prigozhin's presumed death removes one problem, may create new ones for Putin

WRONG ASSUMPTION

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny in which they took control of a southern city and advanced towards Moscow, shooting down a number of Russian air force planes and killing their pilots.

Putin, who has spoken in the past of his hatred of traitors, described it at the time as a "stab in the back".

Since the mutiny, Prigozhin had halted a running feud with the defence establishment but otherwise continued his operations, appearing to move freely in and out of Russia despite a deal with the Kremlin under which he was meant to leave for Belarus.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speechwriter now designated a "foreign agent" by Russia, said Prigozhin had wrongly assumed he was indispensable to Putin because of the scale and importance of his activities.

These included extensive operations in Africa, where Wagner has expanded its mercenary services in countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic in exchange for gold- and diamond-mining concessions.

While portraying it as a purely private commercial operation, the Kremlin has used Wagner to expand Russian influence on the continent in competition with Western powers such as France and the United States.

Prigozhin "assumed that Putin would not want to risk all this", Gallyamov said. "(He) underestimated how important it was for Putin to send a signal to all potential rebels: guys, don't think you can do this and then remain alive."

'GAME OF THRONES'

But the death of Prigozhin, if confirmed, is not without cost to Putin.

Analysts said it opens up the prospect of a messy struggle for control of Wagner's huge business empire, and a possible split between pragmatists willing to integrate with the defence ministry and an aggrieved ultranationalist faction which is already venting its anger on social media channels.

"I think it's possible that in many ways it will become kind of a headless 'Game of Thrones' or 'Sopranos' type of environment where we have competing smaller factions and smaller splinters of Wagner," said Andrew Borene, executive director of threat intelligence firm Flashpoint and a former US intelligence official.

"In the long-term I think it's a strategic loss (to Russia)," he said.

Samuel Ramani, an analyst at London's RUSI think-tank and author of the book "Russia in Africa" said the loss of Prigozhin's extensive network would be a downside for Putin.

"He loses many of the personal contacts that Prigozhin has managed to cultivate on that continent, including the kind of contacts that would be necessary to export gold and diamonds out of sanctioned countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic," Ramani said in a telephone interview.