Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding

As an intense onlooker, Tajuddin closely observed the transforming socio-political and economic conditions of the city. Generally, he set out as a naturist and landscape painter. In the early stages of his career, nature played a major role in his works. The painter feels that nature has an endless source of splendour, mystery and anonymity. He discovered inspiration in the elaborate detailing of glimpses like light filtering through the leaves, the sound of the river’s wave, the silence of nature, a drop of rain, singing crickets, dense foliage, the play of light and shadow in nature, flora and fauna as well as many others. Each of these elements contained a new story for him. The diverse activities in dockyards also gained a prominent focus in Tajuddin’s paintings at the early stage of his career. He elaborately portrayed the ship-building process, drudgers engrossed with laborious engagements, upside-down ships and cargos under repair, and scrap metals of ships scattered on the ground. He also portrayed small and big boats in all their possible varieties and repairing and maintenance activities around the banks of the rivers.

Over time, Tajuddin has refined himself. He transformed himself into a semi-abstract painter after the 1980s and set off to interpret metropolitan communities rigorously through thematic treatment. He intimately observed the city’s unplanned urbanisation, ruined richness of heritage, transport, and changing socio-political and economic conditions. For deeper inspiration and bringing variation in his theme-centric works, the artist fervently painted Old Dhaka with its vibrant activities, downtrodden people in their daily chores, rickshaws and their hapless but dauntless drivers, light posts, narrow alleys, condensed habitations, wrecked buildings, cluttered wires pondering across roads etc. He also depicted people in masses busy with different approaches and aided by suffering, torments, bliss and ecstasies.

After 1990, Tajuddin completed his artistic journey to become a pure abstract expressionist painter. His paintings delved deep into pure forms, compositions and hues, which have been used according to the space. Sometimes he played with neat forms and compositions and, time and again, occupied himself with healthy curved horizontal and vertical lines, straight lines, elliptical, non-elliptical shapes, cubic forms and rigid structures. He played with space, and sometimes space played a vital role in many of his paintings. Occasionally forms engrossed either the middle or lower parts of the canvas. During that time, many of his paintings feature complex compositions, textural strength and thickness of colours. A number of his paintings look neat and tranquil as the works focus on colours and their various layers. The colours are azure, crimson, red, black, white, yellow, cobalt blue, yellow ochre, purple ochre, burnt sienna, umber and emerald green. The painter has played with texture and illusion for surface effects, making his surfaces look more impressive and appealing. Colours have appeared flatly in some of his works. The tonal plus linear approach gives his work a different quality and distinctive look.