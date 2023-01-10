Bangabandhu comes home to his Bangladesh …

It is the story of Jan 10, 1972.

In these fifty-one years which have gone by, I have remembered where I was, where millions of others were, on the day Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came home to the country he had led to freedom. Jan 10, besides being a significant point of light in Bangladesh’s national history, has been for me a tale of my journey into the making of history, into witnessing history as it happened firsthand.

I was there at Tejgaon airport minutes after daybreak on this day in 1972, in the company of my friend Billal. A huge crowd had already gathered there, despite the fact that the Father of the Nation was not expected to arrive before early afternoon. It was thrilling to hear people greeting each other with a full-throated expression of Joy Bangla. Liberty was in the air. It would take roundness once Bangabandhu stepped onto the soil of this free country, his country.

On Jan 10, it is the drama of the moments preceding Bangabandhu’s return to Bangladesh that I recall. None of us knew, even as the War of Liberation went on for nine months in 1971, where he was or in what condition he was. All that we recalled was that troubling image of him in the custody of the state of Pakistan at Karachi airport, an image sent out to the media in April by the Yahya Khan regime only to prove to the outside world that contrary to Bengali claims, Mujib was very much Pakistan’s prisoner and sure to face trial on charges of sedition. After all, Yahya Khan vowed on Mar 26, 1971: “This crime shall not go unpunished.”

In August of the year, for the first time in months, we had something of a clue as to where Bangabandhu was when the junta announced that the Bengali leader would go on trial on the charge of waging war against Pakistan. And lest it embarrasses itself, the regime made sure the trial was held on camera. The trial, we were informed, would commence on August 11. Bangabandhu’s defence lawyer would be A.K. Brohi (though much later Bangabandhu himself told us that he had refused to accept Brohi as his counsel, imposed as he had been on him by the regime).