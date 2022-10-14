Plain language for effective communication in English - Part 2

Let’s discuss point number 5: ‘Organise in the most effective manner.’

Along with a logical flow of the content, formatting and design are also important factors for easy readability. You can use some of the following guidelines to make it easier and more appealing.

• Leave enough space for margins White space has a soothing effect on the eyes and improves readability. Use 1.5 line spacing.

• Use a good standard font size. Normally 12 points is considered a standard size for normal text. Titles can be the same size or 14 and should be made bold.

• Use a clear font. Fonts such as Arial, Times New Roman, Verdana and Tahoma are good for hard copies and websites alike.

• Use headings and bulleted lists to organise and highlight information according to the topic. These will help your reader to focus and find information easily. Moreover, the white space in the bulleted list helps in easy readability.

• Ensure consistency in the style of a list. Use a period in the bulleted list if it’s a full sentence. Otherwise, you can leave it open. Use sentence case or title case.

• Use tables and illustrations where needed.

• Use images and other visuals to add to your message.

• Avoid background images behind text. This makes it hard to read.

• If you are presenting financial or other numerical information, consider using relevant and simple graphs, charts or tables.

• Make important points stand out. If you want to stress a point, make the word or sentence bold. Never underline. Underlining makes it look untidy and harder to read. Don’t use words in all block capitals to highlight important points. It gives the look as if YOU ARE SHOUTING!

• As discussed earlier each paragraph should have one idea. But if that idea needs more than eight sentences, break it into two. Breaking up content into short meaningful paragraphs makes it easier to read and keeps readers engaged. If, and when, needed give headings to the paragraphs. In that case, keep two line spaces between the heading paragraphs.

• Use two or more columns for flyers according to the size of the paper used. It prevents readers from feeling overwhelmed by a big block of text.