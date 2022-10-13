Plain language for effective communication in English - Part 1

You may follow the tips given below in your writing to make it easier and more effective for your reader(s):

● Why are you writing? What’s the purpose of your writing? What do you want from the reader?

● Know your reader; Put yourself in the reader’s shoes. Analyse her/his knowledge level on the particular subject that you are writing about. Ask yourself what words or concepts your reader is likely to know. Give only that much information which is required. Focus on the reader’s mindset and feelings. Set the tone accordingly.

● Use personal pronouns when writing to individuals and even when addressing large audiences. Use you for your reader and we for your organisation. Depending upon your relationship and the formality of the message I can also be used when both the relationship and message are a little informal. Don’t be afraid to get personal. People relate better to information that talks directly to them.

● Use common everyday words and phrases. Keep it simple. E.g. instead of using ‘deem’ use ‘consider’; Instead of ‘concur’ use ‘agree.’ Avoid difficult words and terms to get your message across easily. Mark Twain said, "I never write metropolis for seven cents because I can get the same price for city."- see the difference?

● Be consistent in the usage of grammar and spelling. Use either the American or British spellings according to your reader’s preference.

● Use active voice rather than passive except in a few special cases. A message is intended for some kind of action on the part of the reader and an active voice sets the tone for taking action. Use active voice to make it clear who is responsible. Writing in the active voice will make your sentences shorter and easier to understand.

● Simplify complex sentences. Because, sometimes, when the punctuation isn’t done correctly the meaning gets distorted.

● Shorten lengthy sentences. Keep sentences to an average of 15 to 20 words. You have limited time to convey what you mean. Our attention spans are short, and your sentences should be, too.

● Write short paragraphs with one idea in each paragraph. Limit the paragraphs to five sentences or fewer, if possible.

● Avoid bureaucratic and legal language.

● Avoid jargon (special or technical words or expressions used by a profession, group or organisation). Use jargon only when it’s familiar to all your readers. If you know your readers are familiar with some terms or jargon that make your content shorter, use them. Even then too much jargon can make it difficult for the reader. Use those sparingly. If it’s a must to use the jargon for those who may not know the term, define it the first time you use it.

● Spell out any abbreviations the first time. Don’t use more than two or three abbreviations in each written document. Define acronyms more than once. If necessary, provide a glossary.

● Avoid redundant words. Meaningless words and phrases waste space and time. Eliminate unnecessary words. E.g. Past experience- experience is always from the past. Actual fact- fact is always actual. These extra words are for giving colour to our creative writings in literature. In business, these should be avoided, as these are time wasters.

● Avoid gender-biased words at all times.

● Use strong subjects and verbs. Keep the subject and verb close together to avoid confusion.