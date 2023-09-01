India is caught in a cleft stick

Not many South Asian leaders command New Delhi’s respect and warmth as much as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. For years, she has been a loyal and trusted-neighbourhood ally even as others in the sub- continent have chosen to drift away towards China. But this allegiance has now undergone a not-so-subtle change. It is not that Delhi-Dhaka diplomatic relations have turned frosty. Neither is there any obvious chill.

As Bangladesh heads for general elections in January 2024 -- the polls could be advanced by a month just as they were last time -- the country is abuzz with the gaggle for just what degree of “free and fair” measures would be allowed by the incumbent Awami League in the already charged atmosphere.

Powerful global and regional players have also jumped onto the bandwagon with the United States insisting -- even more strongly than the last time in 2018 -- that Sheikh Hasina creates conditions for free and fair elections and not repeat the “farce” of five years ago. India’s voice remains muted, though it will certainly play a big role and manoeuvre as much as it can. On their part, the Chinese have made it rather clear who they want to put their money on. Over the past 10-12 months, there have been a series of visits in quick succession by senior Chinese functionaries to Dhaka.

But what about Dhaka? The brush meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hasina at the Johannesburg BRICS summit in the third week of August was exactly what it was: a brief brush between two seeming friends. On the other hand, Hasina had a closed-door meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This, by and in itself, was significant.