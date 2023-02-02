Chinese New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit

The Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the most celebrated festival in China and a significant occasion in some other East Asian countries. This year, the annual 15-day festival in China and Chinese communities worldwide began on Sunday, Jan 22, 2023. Celebrations will conclude with the Lantern Festival on Feb 5. As it depends on the Moon, the date of the Lunar New Year changes each year, but it always falls sometime between Jan 21 and Feb 20, according to Western calendars.

Legends surround the origins of the Chinese New Year. The stories date back thousands of years ago.

The most famous legend is that thousands of years ago, a monster named Nian, a horned beast, would attack villagers each New Year to eat people and livestock.

One year, a beggar came seeking refuge. An older woman sheltered him, and he promised to chase Nian away. He decorated the homes. At midnight, When Nian came, it stopped seeing the red paper on the doors. Firecrackers started cracking as the monster roared in anger and it trembled in fear. Seeing the beggar dressed in red, it ran away.

The villagers realised that the monster was afraid of loud noises, bright lights, and red colour.

Since then, on New Year's Eve, families have decorated their homes with red and worn red clothes. Firecrackers are set off for public displays at midnight in major cities to millions of private celebrations in China's rural areas. It's a way to scare away evil and welcome the New Year.