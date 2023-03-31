The art of making remarkable memories

Mustaque hails from an illustrious political family. His father is Abdur Rob alias Boga Mia — a Freedom Fighter, Liberation War organiser, businessman and president of the Pabna district Awami League during the pre-Liberation War period. Boga Mia was an MP and a very close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Boga Mia was the first to hoist the flag of independent Bangladesh in the Pabna district in 1971. He suddenly died in 1973 in a car accident during an election campaign. His wife Begum Jahanara Rob was an MP from Pabna and Bogura during 1973-1975, until Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed.

During the massacre of 1975, Mustaque was only 18 and a student of the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. Afterwards, he studied economics at the University of Texas at Arlington in the US. He lived in Gulshan and, during the crisis, enthusiastically went out of the house on his bike to get a glimpse of the facts. His mother forbade him to go anywhere. But Mustaque requested to go to his elder sister’s house at Dhanmondi 17. On his way, he didn’t face any protests. He felt the whole city was engrossed with panic. But when Mustaque crossed the Sobhanbagh area, he saw a bunch of people celebrating with sweets. The incident had puzzled him. On reaching his sister’s house, he met veteran politicians Abul Hasnat Muhammad Qamaruzzaman, KM Obaidur Rahman and Major Rahmatullah. All of them were very anxious. Mustaque felt deeply hurt by the killings.

On the incident, Mustaque has done two theme-based paintings (acrylic on canvas), and their mode of expression is pure narrative. One of the paintings covers the massacre of Aug 15, 1975. He has portrayed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s giant bloodstained figure spread across the whole map of the country on the canvas. The painting denotes the vast significance of this iconic figure. The background of the painting appears smooth and sometimes uneven, mingling the hues superbly. He has revealed his unequalled creativity in producing expressions of grief from a unique perspective. Besides these, the painter has also depicted an emerald-green hue with a flow of red blood in the mode of impressionism. The killing was done on a moonlit night, and to highlight this, a melting moon is shown peeping over the canvas. Earlier, Mustaque did a number of paintings on Bangabandhu and his life and works.