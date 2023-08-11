The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life

Sagar’s several images project the pandemic’s destruction through a particular point of view – that of birds. COVID-19 and all other pandemics are usually related to human plights with little or no regard for the animal kingdom and nature. Judging from this perspective, the series of prints is pivotal and bold indeed. Birds are seen witnessing the devastation of human civilisation from the sidelines — with water running out of their eyes. Some birds may themselves have perished due to these alleged “man-made crises” that are heating the Earth. Pictures in the series have their focal points at the centre, where fumes are seen going up in the sky apparently after a huge explosion. The blast is apparently distant enough from the outer surface of the artwork, but some other bird-like figures are evidently shrieking away from the sudden disaster. Almost no other living being can be seen — leaving a sense of desolation and horror. Some strange debris is flying up in the sky, and some of them may be feathers. The absence of colour makes the depiction all the more stimulating. The artist has deftly utilised the power of black-and-white to make the audience frown upon themselves for what they or their leaders have done to nature and civilisation. Peculiarly, the two side stages hosting the onlooking birds have shades of red and blue – signalling the creatures’ sadness and despair - feelings humans are falling short of.

Sagar’s great concern about global warming and vulnerability to climate change has been reflected in some of his prints. He has curiously presented a harrowing scenario of loss and isolation in a rather serene and strangely solemn mood keeping up with his typical style. In the lithos, the land appears barren and the landscape desolate. Birds are discernible as only breathing beings. Towards the latter half of the land, there stands a wooden table with a basket made of straw underneath while one of the only two birds in the picture flies closely over. This portion appears to be in an altogether different segment and as a mockery of human habitation that has brought about this dire predicament to lives on earth. In the background of the prints, there is the predominance of a peculiar blue in two or more peculiar phases. The first one probably hints at sea levels surrounding all kinds of living beings, and the latter overarching one almost certainly hints at an ominous looming future.

Besides being a good printmaker, Sagar is also a good craftsman. He has experimented with techniques and materials and brought them together into a happy concoction on paper. His prints appear neat and clean, unusual, and always keep away from any over-ornamentation. His lithos are laborious, exhilarating, and captivating.

The exhibition, titled “79 Graphics”, opens on Aug 11 at Galleri Kaya in Uttara and will continue till Aug 25.

[The writer is an art critic and cultural curator.]