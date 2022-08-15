Bangabandhu: A world statesman

Bangabandhu was fully aware of the support that the erstwhile Soviet Union accorded to Bangladesh during its Liberation War, particularly in global diplomacy. The Soviet Union foiled attempts by Pakistan to stop the War of Liberation by giving a veto on several occasions in the United Nations Security Council, taking its stand in favour of Bangladesh. The Soviet Union was also one of the first countries to recognise independent Bangladesh, the recognition coming on Jan 25, 1972. Bangabandhu, therefore, made it a point to visit the Soviet Union to express his gratitude and also to seek further help in rebuilding war-ravaged Bangladesh. His visit in March 1972 was highly successful and Soviet leaders Leonid Brezhnev and Alexei Kosygin praised Bangabandhu for his leadership qualities. The two countries signed several agreements to help Bangladesh economically.

Three more successes on the world diplomatic stage stand out distinctly for Bangabandhu – these have shown how this larger-than-life politician coming from a humble background in Tungipara, Faridpur had carved a niche for himself and his country in the international arena. These three notable successes were in the OIC, NAM and the UN.

Bangabandhu, realising the nation-building and state-building tasks that Bangladesh had to undergo in a massive way, his administration launched a massive drive to achieve early recognition by the world communities including Muslim countries. Pakistan gave its recognition on Feb 22, 1974, swiftly followed by Turkey and Iran. It was immediately declared that Bangladesh would attend the Islamic Summit scheduled to be held in Lahore. By gaining membership in the OIC, Bangladesh was able to establish closer ties with the Muslim world and improve its relations on both bilateral and multinational fronts.

One bloc that Bangabandhu thought would be beneficial to join was the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) - he left Dhaka on Sept 6, 1973, to attend the 4th NAM Summit that was held in Algiers. Here he met world leaders like King Faisal, President Anwar Sadat, President Tito and President Muammar Gaddafi, among others. Bangabandhu’s presence was a huge exposure for Bangladesh and leaders of non-aligned countries were greatly impressed by his personality and charisma.

Cuba’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, at that NAM summit, met Bangabandhu for the first time and said, "I have not seen the Himalayas. But I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage, this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."

Bangabandhu remained firm in his belief in secularism. At that NAM Summit in Algiers, Libyan President Gaddafi and King Faisal of Saudi Arabia asked Bangabandhu to change the name of Bangladesh from ‘People’s Republic’ to ‘Islamic Republic’. But, Bangabandhu, courteously rejecting the proposal, said that the people of Bangladesh, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, fought together to realise their rights, for their independence.