International Men’s Day: we care

‘The world of humanity has two wings—one is women and the other men, ‘Not until both wings are equally developed can the bird fly. Should one wing remain weak, flight is impossible’ - Abdu’l-Bahá

There’s plenty of wisdom in this. Women have been fighting for equality and still struggling. Some men have been fighting and supporting the cause to make the flight possible.

‘A world full of empowered women isn't one where men are marginalised. It's a world where everyone thrives.’

Men and women both need to thrive equally if the world is to become a peaceful place.

Observing Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, International Women’s Day or International Men’s Day is pointless if we do not understand the essence of the meaning of equality. We need to internalise it and act upon it as well.