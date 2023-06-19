Father: the superhero

“A father is a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love.”

Father and mother both play a great role in the development of a child. Fathers make great sacrifices, but their roles have always remained underrated. They love their children with their hearts, but their expressions are different.

Father and mother are two important pillars of a family, and children need both of them during their formative years. Both contribute immensely to the welfare and development of children, but today, on Father’s Day, let’s focus on the father’s contribution towards the children.

Fathers, like mothers, help in the development of a child’s emotional well-being. An affectionate and supportive father helps greatly in a child’s cognitive and social development, promotes inner growth and strength, and instils an overall sense of well-being and self-confidence.

Their contributions start, even before the child comes into this world, just like mothers but in a different way. When mothers are expecting, fathers give mothers mental comfort and all kinds of support to have a safe delivery, which helps in the healthy growth and birth of a healthy child.

Though fathers are no longer the sole providers, they provide financial security for the family. They sacrifice their own needs to fulfil the basic necessities of the children and family. They love them and nourish them with whatever resources they have. They forget about their own comfort. Their priority is their children and the family.

In the absence of a mother, fathers put their heart and soul into taking care of the baby just as a mother would.

“A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” —Unknown

Fathers may seem rough and tough, but they discipline the child solely with the purpose to prepare the child to cope and handle external dangers like bullying and violence and to succeed in life. They teach their child how to stay calm under stress and how to deal with difficult situations; guide them to be tough and take charge; motivate them to be assertive and give support to recover from disappointments, solve problems and set boundaries. Children obey rules and boundaries at home set by fathers more, as most mothers are soft-hearted and sometimes bend to the children’s whims.

Fathers give children the much-needed direction to become independent adults. Their involvement makes them more likely to excel and succeed in the future. Studies show that children who grow up with their fathers are 39 per cent more likely to excel academically, display better psychological well-being, and lower levels of delinquency.

When a child observes the sacrifices and hard work of the father, the child also becomes inspired and makes him the ideal of life. His presence in the family determines a child’s happiness and success, as the presence of both parents is required for the child to have a sense of belonging.