Father: the superhero

“A father is a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love.”
Father and mother both play a great role in the development of a child. Fathers make great sacrifices, but their roles have always remained underrated. They love their children with their hearts, but their expressions are different.
Father and mother are two important pillars of a family, and children need both of them during their formative years. Both contribute immensely to the welfare and development of children, but today, on Father’s Day, let’s focus on the father’s contribution towards the children.
Fathers, like mothers, help in the development of a child’s emotional well-being. An affectionate and supportive father helps greatly in a child’s cognitive and social development, promotes inner growth and strength, and instils an overall sense of well-being and self-confidence.
Their contributions start, even before the child comes into this world, just like mothers but in a different way. When mothers are expecting, fathers give mothers mental comfort and all kinds of support to have a safe delivery, which helps in the healthy growth and birth of a healthy child.
Though fathers are no longer the sole providers, they provide financial security for the family. They sacrifice their own needs to fulfil the basic necessities of the children and family. They love them and nourish them with whatever resources they have. They forget about their own comfort. Their priority is their children and the family.
In the absence of a mother, fathers put their heart and soul into taking care of the baby just as a mother would.
“A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” —Unknown
Fathers may seem rough and tough, but they discipline the child solely with the purpose to prepare the child to cope and handle external dangers like bullying and violence and to succeed in life. They teach their child how to stay calm under stress and how to deal with difficult situations; guide them to be tough and take charge; motivate them to be assertive and give support to recover from disappointments, solve problems and set boundaries. Children obey rules and boundaries at home set by fathers more, as most mothers are soft-hearted and sometimes bend to the children’s whims.
Fathers give children the much-needed direction to become independent adults. Their involvement makes them more likely to excel and succeed in the future. Studies show that children who grow up with their fathers are 39 per cent more likely to excel academically, display better psychological well-being, and lower levels of delinquency.
When a child observes the sacrifices and hard work of the father, the child also becomes inspired and makes him the ideal of life. His presence in the family determines a child’s happiness and success, as the presence of both parents is required for the child to have a sense of belonging.
A father is a superhero to a child. Sometimes, fathers’ attitudes differ according to the gender of the child.
Fathers’ influence on their daughters is immense. Fathers shower love, respect and care on their daughters, which teaches daughters how a man should treat them. A girl’s ability to trust and interact with men is also determined by the relationship she has with her father.
For boys, their father is their role model. If a father is caring and treats people with respect, the young boy will grow up having empathy, compassion and respect.
Studies show that when a child has a healthy relationship with a father figure, they have improved psychological health, as well as better quality relationships throughout their lives. They are generally more secure and happy in their teenage years, have higher self-esteem and confidence levels, and develop more stable relationships with other men in adulthood.
The invaluable influence of fathers on the child’s psychological and physical well-being needs full recognition. Unfortunately, eulogising fathers and Father’s Day is yet to gain popularity as much as it deserves.
Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year in celebration of all the fathers around the world. This year, 2023, it falls on Jun 18.
Father’s Day was created by two women. Its seeds were sown on Jul 5, 1908, when a Sunday sermon was organised in a West Virginia church in memory of 362 men who had died in the December 1907 explosions. The sermon was an outcome of the efforts of Grace Golden Clayton, the daughter of a reverend. While missing her father, who had died in 1896, she wanted to honour the many fathers who had died in the mining accident in US history. Though this service was the first to honour fathers, the idea wasn’t promoted.
Later, in 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, tried to establish an official event identical to ‘Mother’s Day’ for fathers. She started gathering support for the idea and proposed Jun 5, 1910, as the designated day, the birthday of her father, American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. The idea received strong support, but the ministers of Spokane, Washington, needed some extra time to prepare sermons on the subject of fathers. Thus, the first Father’s Day was observed on Jun 19, 1910 (the third Sunday in June), and became an annual event there.
The campaign to celebrate the nation’s fathers did not meet with the same enthusiasm as Mother’s Day, possibly because, as one florist explained, ‘fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.’
Many men disliked the idea of domesticating manliness with flowers and gifts. They considered it a commercial trick to sell more products, often paid for by the fathers themselves. Mother’s Day was officially recognised in 1914, and President Woodrow Wilson called Mother’s Day a way to recognise ‘that tender, gentle army—the mothers of America.’ So, men in the early 1900s considered such a tribute as being unmanly.
Interestingly, during the 1920s and 1930s, a movement arose to abolish Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in favour of a single holiday: Parents’ Day. The idea is that both parents should be loved and respected together.
However, during the Great Depression, sellers tried to commercialise the day to make money during financial hard times. Shopkeepers tried to boost sales for men with gifts such as greeting cards, neckties, hats, socks and other sporting goods. When World War II started, people began to use Father’s Day as a way to pay respect to American troops.
Father’s Day did not become a national holiday for many years. The first bill was introduced in Congress in 1913. Though President Woodrow Wilson encouraged the idea, it did not pass.
After 58 long years of official declaration of Mother’s Day, President Richard Nixon signed Proclamation 4127 on May 1, 1972, declaring Father’s Day as a national holiday, to be celebrated annually on the third Sunday. The first official celebration was on Jun 18, 1972. He wrote in the document, “Let each American make this Father’s Day an occasion for renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers, increasing and enduring through all the years.”
Though most countries celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June each year, it’s celebrated in different countries on different dates.
In Catholic countries like Spain, Italy and Portugal, it’s celebrated on Mar 19, which is the Feast of St. Joseph who is the patron saint of fathers.
The Taiwanese celebrate the day on Aug 8 as the Chinese for eight is ‘ba’, while a colloquial word for father is ‘ba-ba’.
In Thailand, It’s celebrated on former King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday, Dec 5.
In Australia, it’s held on the first Sunday of September; in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, on the second Sunday in November.
Russia’s Father’s Day began as a military celebration and has evolved into the country’s modern Father’s Day. Because of its military roots, the holiday is called Defender of the Fatherland Day and is celebrated on Feb 23.
Father’s Day celebrates and honours the importance and value of fatherhood. On this day, we thank fathers and father figures for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children, and for their devotion to their families. Gifts are given. Activities like fishing and sports, which fathers enjoy, are done to make them happy.
Children are emotionally attached more to a mother, but fathers provide a feeling of physical, mental and financial security. He is the symbol of love, passion, friendship, affection and security. They are motivators, teachers, protectors and guides. They make their life complete.
We all love our fathers, but we sometimes fear them. Fathers may look tough and less emotional, but they love you and love being loved.
Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!
Go tell your father, ‘Father, I love you. Thanks for being there for me.’
References:
1. Aldrich, Jennifer, When Is Father’s Day in 2023? Here’s Everything You Need to Know, Country Living, April 23, 2023
2. Father’s Day around the world in 2023, Office Holidays.
3. Scot, Aurelia C. The Forgotten History of Father’s Day, ALMANAC, Jun 9, 2023
4. History. Dot com Editors, Father’s Day 2023, HHistory, May 15 2023