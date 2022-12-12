Knights and chivalry: a code of conduct

The stories of the legendary King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table from the 12th century influenced the ideals of honour and purity. English writer Geoffrey Chaucer in his famous work, ‘The Canterbury Tales,’ portrays Knight Sir Topas upholding all the noble qualities of chivalry like truth, honour, courtesy, and generosity. By the 14th century the abundance of popular romantic novels, poems and songs fantasising the ideals and moral behaviour of chivalry with tales of damsels in distress, courtly love and heroic, adventures of defeating the enemies motivated knights to adopt the chivalric code to some extent. The ‘knight in shining armour’ is a phrase that appears often in literary legends, fairy tales, epics, adventure stories and songs.

Chivalry was also used to separate the nobles from the common people. After the Norman Conquest of England, social divisions had become a little undefined. Chivalry became a means by which the nobility and landlords could establish themselves to be superior. Knighthood thus became a sort of demarcation line to separate the aristocrats from the peasantry or common people.

To keep up the standards of chivalry certain restrictions were put into practice over time on who could become a knight. Gone were the days of chivalry when anyone who displayed great courage in battle could be made a knight by a grateful lord or monarch.

Persons who could disturb public peace, peasants or the sons of peasants or priests were banned across the Empire from ever becoming a knight. By the 13th century in Europe, only a descendant of a knight could become one. France and Germany during the 14th century were exceptions. The kings could sell knighthoods for a lofty amount of money. But the general custom was that honour and virtue could only be inherited, not acquired.

The chivalric code punished those who failed to meet its standards. A knight had his status removed. His good name tarnished forever if he were guilty of serious offences like fleeing a battle or committing treason. If convicted the knight’s spurs and coat of arms were removed, armour smashed and given a shameful symbol to wear.

The Bible also features chivalric warrior women figures who led armies and defended castles. Joan of Arc, the peasant girl, is one of the most famous. She led her countrymen against the English at the age of 18 and saved French independence.