Elders: the pillars of society

Parents or guardians, during their young days look after their children, they love them and nourish them with whatever resources they have. They forget about their own comfort. Their priority is their children. Yet, when children grow up most of them forget their sacrifices.They neglect them, abandon them and sometimes even abuse them physically.

Elder abuse is rampant worldwide, yet it’s the most neglected issue. Elder abuse is maltreatment of an older person committed by someone with whom the older person has a relationship of trust such as a partner, family member, friend or carer, causing injury or distress to the elderly person.

Some of the types of abuses are:

• Acts which can lead to physical pain or injury.

• Acts like neglect, abandonment or prevention from receiving mails, telephone calls, or visitors leading to isolation and loneliness, causing psychological consequences, including emotional pain, depression and anxiety;

• Material exploitation by psychological blackmail or misappropriation of the elder’s money or property;

• Sexual assaults like touching and other forms of sexual harassment.

Old age, conflicts arising within families, financial insolvency, and physical disabilities like dementia may lead to elder abuse for both genders. Women are often at a higher risk than men. Sometimes elders with monetary solvency are also abused with fraud.

There is also a high risk of abuse in institutions when understaffed or poorly trained staff are involved. Quality control and care standards may be inadequate as well.

It affects both women and men from different cultural backgrounds, education and wealth, both in urban and rural areas. Regrettably, these go unnoticed and unpunished, paving the way for more abuse.

Sometimes family, friends and carers may not realise that their actions amount to elder abuse.

This serious social problem has been overlooked by the general public and sometimes considered a private matter for a long time. Even today, elder abuse continues to be a taboo topic and is ignored by societies across the world.

As the world advances with the issues of equality and human rights, this social problem is coming more into focus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people 60 years and older experience abuse each year. Abusers may be family members at home or career in a senior living community.

“‘The World Health Organization describes elder abuse as a violation of human rights and a significant cause of illness, loss of productivity, isolation and despair. (WHO 2002 Active Ageing Policy Framework). As such, it is an issue that affects not only the person who is impacted directly but also the broader community.”

It’s a global social issue violating the health and human rights of millions of elderly people. It deserves the immediate attention of the international community. Sadly, these cases are the least reported or investigated types of violence. So it’s easy for most of the perpetrators to get away without any reprimand or punishment. Without taking preventive actions, it’s bound to increase with the rapidly ageing population.

Guidelines for proper care, compulsory reporting of abuse to authorities, and offering psychological support for both abusers and abused can help. In addition, raising awareness among all involved and hiring appropriate staff with adequate training in institutions is a must.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations adopted a resolution to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day officially on Dec 19, 2011, at the request of INPEA. It was first observed officially by the UN on Jun 15, 2012.

Unfortunately, elder abuse doesn’t get addressed properly in national action plans as frequently as other major social issues. Globally the number of ageing people in the world, outnumbering youths, is expected to be 1.4 billion by 2030. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. It’s a day for the entire world to raise their voices against any form of abuse of the older generation and ensure their human rights.

The theme of the day in 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses". It advocates the influence of gender on the risk of abuse and strives to recognise the knowledge gaps that intersect with elder abuse.

The introduction of national policies for ensuring the maintenance and welfare for the economic and emotional security of the elderly should be strengthened by governments. The Bangladesh government enacted ‘Pita-Matar Voronposhon Ain 2013’ regarding the protection of the elderly. The government took initiatives for the benefit of the older people, such as the pension system, retirement benefits, the old age allowance, allowances for widows, deserted and destitute women and the allowance for the development of vulnerable groups. But having policies isn’t enough. These have to be revised, renewed and appropriate measures taken for proper implementation.