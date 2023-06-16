Elders: the pillars of society

Yesterday, as I was going to Banani Super market by rickshaw, there was a phone call for the puller. I told him that if it was an emergency call, he could stop the rickshaw somewhere safe and talk. He did that. When he came back, tears were rolling down his eyes.
“Apa I have left my son’s home. I have two sons. Both are married and have jobs. I worked my whole life. I educated them and even helped them to find jobs. My wife passed away two years back, and I shifted in with my elder son. They earn well. They have chicken, fish, vegetables, lentils and rice to eat. But they serve me only a little rice with vegetables or lentils. Sometimes he also beats me. So I have rented a place for myself. He is now concerned about what people will say but doesn’t care how I feel.”
How ungrateful, selfish and mean!
One of my friends’ son lives in Canada. He applied for PR for his parents, possibly thinking it will take a long time. But they were lucky to be the lucky winners in that years’ draw.
But the son told them, “What will you do here? The society here is totally different. You won’t be able to adjust.”
Though the parents were giving the processing fee, he stopped the paperwork.
Both the parents are well educated, solvent and have never taken any monetary help from the son. They are fully capable of funding and earning in Canada. They are very hurt, but they haven’t said anything to the son. Their mental agony knows no bounds as they wanted just to live near their son in their old age, not in his home.
These kinds of things and harsher ones happen every day around us.
Parents or guardians, during their young days look after their children, they love them and nourish them with whatever resources they have. They forget about their own comfort. Their priority is their children. Yet, when children grow up most of them forget their sacrifices.They neglect them, abandon them and sometimes even abuse them physically.
Elder abuse is rampant worldwide, yet it’s the most neglected issue. Elder abuse is maltreatment of an older person committed by someone with whom the older person has a relationship of trust such as a partner, family member, friend or carer, causing injury or distress to the elderly person.
Some of the types of abuses are:
• Acts which can lead to physical pain or injury.
• Acts like neglect, abandonment or prevention from receiving mails, telephone calls, or visitors leading to isolation and loneliness, causing psychological consequences, including emotional pain, depression and anxiety;
• Material exploitation by psychological blackmail or misappropriation of the elder’s money or property;
• Sexual assaults like touching and other forms of sexual harassment.
Old age, conflicts arising within families, financial insolvency, and physical disabilities like dementia may lead to elder abuse for both genders. Women are often at a higher risk than men. Sometimes elders with monetary solvency are also abused with fraud.
There is also a high risk of abuse in institutions when understaffed or poorly trained staff are involved. Quality control and care standards may be inadequate as well.
It affects both women and men from different cultural backgrounds, education and wealth, both in urban and rural areas. Regrettably, these go unnoticed and unpunished, paving the way for more abuse.
Sometimes family, friends and carers may not realise that their actions amount to elder abuse.
This serious social problem has been overlooked by the general public and sometimes considered a private matter for a long time. Even today, elder abuse continues to be a taboo topic and is ignored by societies across the world.
As the world advances with the issues of equality and human rights, this social problem is coming more into focus.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people 60 years and older experience abuse each year. Abusers may be family members at home or career in a senior living community.
“‘The World Health Organization describes elder abuse as a violation of human rights and a significant cause of illness, loss of productivity, isolation and despair. (WHO 2002 Active Ageing Policy Framework). As such, it is an issue that affects not only the person who is impacted directly but also the broader community.”
It’s a global social issue violating the health and human rights of millions of elderly people. It deserves the immediate attention of the international community. Sadly, these cases are the least reported or investigated types of violence. So it’s easy for most of the perpetrators to get away without any reprimand or punishment. Without taking preventive actions, it’s bound to increase with the rapidly ageing population.
Guidelines for proper care, compulsory reporting of abuse to authorities, and offering psychological support for both abusers and abused can help. In addition, raising awareness among all involved and hiring appropriate staff with adequate training in institutions is a must.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations adopted a resolution to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day officially on Dec 19, 2011, at the request of INPEA. It was first observed officially by the UN on Jun 15, 2012.
Unfortunately, elder abuse doesn’t get addressed properly in national action plans as frequently as other major social issues. Globally the number of ageing people in the world, outnumbering youths, is expected to be 1.4 billion by 2030. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. It’s a day for the entire world to raise their voices against any form of abuse of the older generation and ensure their human rights.
The theme of the day in 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses". It advocates the influence of gender on the risk of abuse and strives to recognise the knowledge gaps that intersect with elder abuse.
The introduction of national policies for ensuring the maintenance and welfare for the economic and emotional security of the elderly should be strengthened by governments. The Bangladesh government enacted ‘Pita-Matar Voronposhon Ain 2013’ regarding the protection of the elderly. The government took initiatives for the benefit of the older people, such as the pension system, retirement benefits, the old age allowance, allowances for widows, deserted and destitute women and the allowance for the development of vulnerable groups. But having policies isn’t enough. These have to be revised, renewed and appropriate measures taken for proper implementation.
It’s not only the government’s responsibility but it’s an ethical and moral responsibility for all of us to take care of the elderly so that they can pass their last days of life with love, respect, dignity and security.
We can all contribute by looking out for signs of elder abuse. If we suspect a violation of the rights of someone, immediate action should be taken. It can be informed to someone like a doctor, a friend, or a family member. Also, reporting the situation to the proper authorities, such as the nursing home staff, can help. If the elder is in immediate danger, call the police or 911.
When both the abused and abuser know that someone is taking care, there is a reduced chance for the victims to be abused.
Let’s spread awareness for this day on social media with #WorldElderAbuseAwarenessDay or #WEAAD
Show the elders you care and respect. Smile and greet them, walk with them (take permission) and help them with their shopping.
Most people fail to understand the importance of elderly people in society. They contribute by sharing their experiences, wisdom and knowledge with other generations. The elderly grandparents care and provide emotional security for their grandchildren allowing the parents to focus on their careers and personal goals; assist the family members with household chores; they also provide a safe and loving environment for children to grow in, which is something that no child care centre can provide. These benefit all three generations.
Older people are the pillars of our society. They are the ones who preserve and teach traditional and cultural values to the younger generations.
It’s time for us to acknowledge their importance and ensure the dignity and rights that they truly deserve.
[Tasneem Hossain is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator and training consultant. She is the Director of the Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.]
References:
1. Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses, United Nations.
2. For help with elder abuse: 1300 368 821, WEAAD June 15 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.