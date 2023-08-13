'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions

A growing 'greenlash' against Europe's environmental agenda has not so far derailed its decarbonisation plans, but looming elections could put future climate and nature measures at risk.

The European Union (EU) has burnished its role as a leader on climate change, enshrining carbon reduction targets in law and proposing policies to slash emissions this decade.

And so far the impact of the green backlash is limited, say policymakers and analysts, because most of Europe's main CO2-cutting policies are fixed into law.

But as policymakers seek to translate net-zero targets into measures that extend beyond power generation to areas such as buildings and transport, they face increasing resistance as citizens struggle with a cost of living crisis.

Angst over a law to phase out oil and gas heating brought Germany's ruling coalition close to breaking point, while in the Netherlands, anger at plans to cut nitrogen pollution led to a shock poll win for a new farmers' protest party.

Analysts say politicians are increasingly tapping into worries about the expense of green policies ahead of regional, national and EU elections over the next year-and-a-half.

"It's definitely different circumstances than in 2019 when we started with this maximum support and the political willingness to act from ... across the parties," European Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters.

Politicians must take into account polls showing a large majority of citizens are worried about climate change and strong business interests behind the green transition.

"We have this stable majority which supports the green deal," he said, referring to the level of support in the European Parliament for the EU's overall green agenda.

"But then we come to more difficult files (EU legal proposals) where I think, inevitably, they are very much affected by the political debate," Sinkevicius added.