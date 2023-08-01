Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud

The other big problem with Warren and Graham’s idea is that new agencies can become political footballs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also conceived by Warren and described as a “cop on the beat” for shoppers, returned $10.3 billion to Americans during former President Barack Obama’s second term, according to the agency’s website. But policing was far more lenient under former President Donald Trump, just $2.3 billion recovered for consumers in his first term. Under President Joe Biden the policy pendulum has swung back. The CFPB is intensely polarizing, to the point that opponents want the Supreme Court to kill it for good, arguing its funding structure is unconstitutional.

A new regulator needn’t copy the flawed CFPB blueprint – it would, for example, be led by a five-person commission, whereas CFPB chief Rohit Chopra effectively wields sole power. Even so, the best path would be to pass laws rather than create whole new bureaucracies. The two senators argued Congress is too slow and vulnerable to industry lobbyists to regulate tech with new legislation. Yet lawmakers would have to pass a bill anyway to bring a new agency into existence. Instead of spending time and taxpayer dollars on a super-regulator, lawmakers would do better to get their act together, and face Big Tech themselves.