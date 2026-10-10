Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal detained amid protests against India's election chief

Indian opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan have been detained by police in New Delhi amid Saturday's protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

The three former chief ministers were among several opposition politicians and student activists detained as they tried to join a demonstration near Jantar Mantar, broadcaster NDTV reports.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal chief minister, was detained along with five party MPs, including Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, on South Avenue in central Delhi.

The group staged a sit-in at a bus stop after police prevented them from proceeding towards the protest venue.

Banerjee, who was seen wearing a band-aid over her mouth during the demonstration, was subsequently taken away in a police bus.

"The government is misbehaving with us," she said in a video statement from inside the vehicle.

"We the INDIA alliance will continue to fight to strengthen people's voice," she added.

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister, was detained as he attempted to leave his residence to join the protest. Police had surrounded his home since the morning, according to NDTV.

Vijayan, a former Kerala chief minister, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas were also detained and taken to a detention centre at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led political movement demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in voter registration and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Police had denied permission for the demonstration and imposed extensive security restrictions around Jantar Mantar.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke was detained after arriving at Delhi airport earlier on Saturday, while other organisers and protesters were also taken into custody.

The protests come amid a growing confrontation between opposition parties and India's Election Commission over allegations of voter-list manipulation and electoral malpractice.

Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Friday and joined an opposition INDIA bloc delegation that met President Droupadi Murmu to demand Kumar's removal.

During the meeting, opposition leaders raised allegations of electoral fraud, which they have described as "vote theft".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later said the opposition planned to approach the Supreme Court on Monday and submit a memorandum to Chief Justice Surya Kant.

The INDIA bloc has also announced another protest on Monday over the alleged electoral irregularities.