FILE PHOTO: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

India is moving swiftly with aid and reconstruction grants after Nepal's devastating floods earlier this year, seizing an opportunity to rebuild influence as Prime Minister Balendra Shah's Gen Z-backed government faces its biggest test since taking power.

Relations had frayed over the past decade amid border disputes and resentment over a 2015 blockade that many Nepalis blamed on New Delhi and which crippled fuel and other supplies. India has denied it was responsible.

Over the same period, China expanded its footprint, with trade surging as electronics and electric vehicles flooded Nepali markets and Beijing extended its influence through infrastructure, health and education.

Land-locked Nepal is nestled in the Himalayas between China and India and the two Asian giants have vied for influence in the impoverished nation for decades. China's economic rise has given Kathmandu greater room to manoeuvre between its neighbours, challenging India's longstanding assumption that geography, economic integration and cultural ties between the two Hindu-majority countries would preserve its primacy.

The floods have given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an opening to claw back some lost ground in the battle for influence.

India was the first foreign government to respond to one of Nepal's worst recorded disasters in August, sending relief supplies and helping restore communications.

On Monday, New Delhi followed with a $1.62 billion package of grants and credit for reconstruction, infrastructure and energy. India extended the package when 36-year-old Shah came to New Delhi, his first bilateral visit since taking power in March.

Nepal needs about $5 billion to rebuild damaged infrastructure, nearly a tenth of its economy. India's package is the largest financial assistance Nepal has ever received, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal said in a statement.

Indian aid disbursement to Nepal was over fourfold higher than that of China in the 2024-25 fiscal year that ended in mid-July, according to Nepali government data.

Ashok Mehta, an expert on India-Nepal relations, said the latest financial package could help bolster Shah at home while giving New Delhi an opportunity to repair ties with Kathmandu as it did with Sri Lanka during its economic crisis in 2022.

"This resembles the Sri Lanka model. India-Sri Lanka ties are now stronger than ever, whereas before Sri Lanka's turmoil, relations were at a low point," Mehta said.

New Delhi has also used financial assistance to shore up ties elsewhere in the region. President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives initially sought to move the Indian Ocean island chain closer to China but later described India as the country's most important ally.

Atlantic Council analyst Michael Kugelman said that shift came "because of the assistance India was willing to provide during a period of serious economic stress."

"The smaller states of South Asia continue to rely heavily on Indian largesse, especially development aid," Kugelman said.

That reliance persists despite China's vastly greater global financial firepower. Chinese official institutions committed nearly $2.2 trillion in overseas loans and grants between 2000 and 2023, according to AidData, compared with about $46 billion in Indian grants and concessional credit.

But New Delhi has combined grants and concessional credit with rapid emergency assistance to neighbours, while Chinese overseas finance has been more heavily weighted towards state-backed lending and large infrastructure projects.

India-China Rivalry

For New Delhi, the contest is increasingly less about keeping Beijing out of Nepal than preventing China's growing economic presence from translating into greater political influence.

Chinese trade with Nepal has more than tripled over the past decade, driven overwhelmingly by Chinese exports.

Chinese-language and cultural teaching has also spread, with the Confucius Institute hosted by Kathmandu University training about 50,000 high school level learners since 2007.

After the devastating floods in August, China provided cash and five batches of relief supplies, sent more than 20 rescue and forensic experts and shared weather, water and geological data with Nepal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday in a question-and-answer transcript.

But Shah's visit underscored India's importance to the new Nepali administration. He described India as a "dependable and trusted neighbour", invited Indian investment and signed agreements to deepen cooperation in education, satellite communications and sustainable urban development.

Former Nepali Times editor Kunda Dixit said India was seeking goodwill with an "enigmatic" new prime minister it was still sizing up.

"The Indians may be trying to ensure that he does not lean too much towards China," Dixit said, describing the assistance as a possible effort to "reformat relations with Nepal."

Shah said building trust would be the key pillar for both countries after years of a seesawing relationship.

"May the friendship between Nepal and India be one where trust stands as tall as the Himalayas," he said.