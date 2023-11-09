New Delhi plans to make rain to tackle 'hazardous' smog

New Delhi plans for the first time to make rain to try improve air quality in the city, which is the world's most polluted capital and has been gripped by smog for a week.

The city has already shut all schools, stopped construction activities, and said it will impose restrictions on vehicle use.

Depending on legal approval and weather conditions, the local environment minister said authorities would try to induce rain from around Nov 20.

Air quality deteriorates every year ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

"There is a possibility that, if current weather conditions persist, then this week or till some time in the future the pollution situation will remain the same," Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters.

Rai said a proposal drafted by experts on making rain will be presented to the Supreme Court on Friday.