    বাংলা

    Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction

    The rejection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition fuels uncertainty over whether he will be able to contest an election due next year

    Sumit KhannaReuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 06:40 AM

    A court in India's western state of Gujarat on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking a stay of conviction in a defamation case, fuelling uncertainty over whether he will be able to contest an election due next year.

    Gandhi was convicted last month in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made that were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.

    "The Surat district court has not granted a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction," Naishadh Desai, a local Congress leader and lawyer, told reporters outside the court room.

    "We are going to challenge the decision in Gujarat High Court tomorrow. We have full faith that the judiciary will uphold justice and save the democracy," he said.

    While Thursday's ruling was a setback for Gandhi, his jail sentence remained suspended until he exhausts all legal challenges.

    Gandhi, 52, lost his parliamentary seat in March after being convicted and sentenced to two years in jail for comments made during an election campaign rally in 2019. In India, lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are barred from running for election.

    Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Jairam Ramesh said the party would use every legal option to overturn Gandhi's conviction.

    During a political rally in 2019, Gandhi had referred to two fugitive businessmen, both surnamed Modi and asked: "How come all thieves have the name Modi?"

    The defamation case against Gandhi was brought by Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator in the Gujarat state assembly.

    The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Gandhi family with allegations of corruption as part of its strategy to eliminate political threat from Congress, and malign the reputation of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades after independence in 1947.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Youth Congress Party hold placards during a silent protest against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, in a 2019 Defamation case by a Surat court, on a street in Mumbai, India, Mar 23, 2023.
    India's Congress protests against Gandhi's conviction
    The Congress party leader was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi
    Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the crowd at a public rally held during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    Indian parliament bars Rahul Gandhi
    Gandhi, 52, is sentenced to prison for two years for defamation in connection with a speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi
    Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, waves towards his party supporters as he arrives at the New Delhi airport, after he appeared before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, Mar 23, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi, stripped of MP seat, changes Twitter bio
    The Congress leader was disqualified from India's parliament after receiving a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case
    India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, Mar 25, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi appeals defamation conviction
    The country’s opposition leader hopes to overturn the defamation conviction that resulted in his expulsion from parliament a year before a general election is due

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan