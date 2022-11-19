India wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices

Indian farmers have so far planted wheat and rapeseed on nearly 15% more area than a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed, as planting of winter-sown crops accelerated.

Higher wheat production in India, the world's second biggest producer of the staple, could help New Delhi to lower prices and replenish inventories that have fallen to a multi-year low.

A rise in rapeseed output could help the world's biggest edible oil importer to reduce overseas buying of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.