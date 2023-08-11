Modi says no-confidence vote 'defames India', appeals for Manipur peace

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday easily defeated a vote of no-confidence taken by the opposition over his handling of a deadly ethnic conflict in Manipur, and in a two-hour speech dismissed the move as a vain attempt to "defame India".

More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless since May in Manipur, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month.

The no-confidence vote, moved by a new, Congress-led opposition alliance called "INDIA", was easily defeated as expected, with opposition lawmakers walking out of the legislature in protest even before the motion was put to vote.

Critics said Modi's refusal to address in public the ethnic conflict in a state ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinforced perceptions that, in domestic matters, the interests his party and Hindu nationalist constituency come first.

"They love to defame India, they have no faith in the people of India, in the abilities of India," Modi said in his 130-minute speech which was laced with nationalism and rhetorical flourishes.

"They have tried in vain to break the self-confidence of Indians with this no-confidence vote," he said, speaking in Hindi. BJP lawmakers thumped their desks in approval and often cheered him by shouting "Modi, Modi".