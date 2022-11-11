India's Supreme Court frees six people convicted over killing of former PM Gandhi

Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election on behalf of the Congress party in the southern Indian town of Sriperumbudur in May 1991. Seven people were sentenced to life in the case.

The court said its decision was based on the prisoners' good behaviour and the release in May of AG Perarivalan, another person convicted in the case, saying that he was 19 years old at the time of arrest and had been jailed for more than 30 years, with 29 of those in solitary confinement.

Gandhi's widow, Sonia, was until recently the head of India's Congress party while their son, Rahul, and daughter, Priyanka, are also among its leaders.